UPDATE: Early morning fire torches truck and garage in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire has completed a fire cause determination investigation. The fire appears to have originated in a vehicle parked on the driveway in close proximity to the garage. There were not any sources of heat or ignition found in the area of origin of the fire.

Therefore, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The file has been passed to the RCMP to continue any further investigative avenues.

Shortly after 1 a.m., crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle on fire extending into a garage on Gellatly Road.

First arriving crews from the Westbank station found a fully involved pickup truck on fire which had spread into a detached garage.

Supported by crews from the Lakeview, Glenrosa and Rose Valley stations, the fire was knocked down quickly. Crews contended with multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines present in the area of the fire. The homes nearby were protected from any damage. 4 engines and 3 support vehicles responded with 17 firefighters.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.