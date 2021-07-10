UPDATE: Evacuation Alert issue near Becker Lake Wildfire

UPDATE: An evacuation alert has been issued by the District of Coldstream for the Becker Lake area.

The fire is till estimated at 35 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says airtankers are currently picking up water on the north end of Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream and operations are being impacted by boaters interfering with firefighting aircraft. A tweet around 2p.m. reads "This is dangerous both to people on the boat and to our personnel, and interferes with critical firefighting operations. Please stay away from active wildfire sites whether on the ground, in the air, or on the water." To allow the aircraft to operate safely, the public and all watercraft are required to move out of the area immediately and avoid the north end of Kalamalka Lake until further notice. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Search and Rescue, and BC Conservation Officers will be out on the water to ensure compliance. Anyone who is found interfering with wildfire operations could face a hefty fine, or even jail time.

UPDATE: A more accurate reading from the BC Wildfire Service this morning estimates the Becker Lake wildfire to be 35 hectares in size and burning out of control.

Fire Information Officer Aydan Coray says "there wasn't much growth overnight, just a better look at the fire perimeter with daylight."

"Yesterday we did have an incident where there was a drone on site and anytime there is a drone we need to ground all of our helicopters and air tankers until we can confirm the drone is no longer in the area. So that cost us two hours of time."

21 personnel are currently on site with 19 more en route. There are 4 helicopters bucketing the fire with support from heavy equipment on the ground.

