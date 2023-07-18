UPDATE: Evacuation alerts lifted for properties near Wildfire along Westside Road

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has rescinded the Evacuation Alerts for 18 properties located between 3985 to 4069 Westside Road. The Bald Range Creek Wildfire status remains out of control and residents should be prepared in the event conditions should change.

Westside Road has reopened to single lane alternating traffic between Secret Cove and Bella Vista Estates. For more information visit DriveBC.ca.

BC Hydro has restored a partial return of power. For more information visit BC Hydro.

With the rescinding of the Evacuation Alerts for the Bald Range Creek Wildfire the EOC is no longer activated and operating. The Centre remains on standby and will be re-activated should another emergency require support and coordination.

During an EOC activation, information will be posted at cordemergency.ca. Residents are urged to sign up to receive email updates by clicking on the Subscribe to Emergency Notifications.

Residents should also prepare to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in case of any emergency that might force them from their home. Links to Emergency Preparedness information can be found at cordemergency.ca.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original (5:30am)

Due to the Bald Range Creek Wildfire an Evacuation Alert has been issued within the Electoral Area West for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road in an abundance of caution.

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

An evaluation of the situation is ongoing and specific details will be released as they are confirmed and the map updated. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

The fire is estimated at five hectares in size and was discovered at 6:10 p.m. There are both ground and air personnel actioning the wildfire. Boaters are asked to keep the area clear while BC Wildfire crews do their work safely.

Emergency Support Services has mobilized at Okanagan Lake Resort for the time being.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts.

Motorists are advised that Westside Road will be affected by traffic control. Visit DriveBC.ca to find the most up to date information.

New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public: