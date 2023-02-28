Update: Highway 97 near Kaleden now open according to DriveBC
***Update***
Highway 97 is OPEN at Lakehill Road in Kaleden from a previous vehicle incident. Lakehill Road continues to remain closed with detour in effect.
***Original***
According to DriveBC, as of 7:40 A.M., Highway 97 is CLOSED to northbound traffic at Lakehill Road in Kaleden due to a vehicle incident. The Southbound left lane is also reportedly CLOSED. DriveBc says a Local detour is in effect for northbound traffic.
Crews are also said to be on scene while an assessment in progress. Watch for traffic control.
The next DriveBC update is expected at 9:00 A.M.
