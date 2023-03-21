UPDATE: Investigation further along into assault of a foreign student

The Kelowna RCMP have augmented resources into this investigation, including members of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Services Team who have taken conduct of the file. Investigators are currently conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask the public to provide any dash camera video from the area on March 17th, 2023 between 10:15pm and 10:45pm.

Investigators continue to remain in contact with the victim and have offered the support of Kelowna RCMP Victim Services.

Partnering agencies in this investigation including BC Transit are cooperating with police in providing necessary evidence.

The Kelowna RCMP have identified a suspect group, however no arrests have been made. While the motivation for the assault, and the details surrounding it, are still being investigated by police, the BC Hate Crimes Team has been engaged to ensure that any hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously” adds Inspector Pikola.