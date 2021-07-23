Update July 24 9 pm - Garrison Lake Wildfire - East of East Gate

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER issued for two properties in Electoral Area H due to Garrison Lake wildfires.

All other properties within the Evacuation Alert issued July 24, 2021 remain under Evacuation Alert.

Click for RDOS release.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the Garrison Lake wildfire, east of East Gate.

An Evacuation Alert prepares residents to evacuate the area should an Evacuation Order be issued.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued. As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice to due changing conditions.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following addresses:

Click here for affected address: Schedule 1 – List of Properties for Garrison Lake