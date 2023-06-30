Update: Kelowna RCMP locate stolen boat

Kelowna RCMP say the 21-foot, 1998 Beige Regal Boat reported stolen has been located and the owner is in the process of having it returned.

The Kelowna RCMP thank the citizens and businesses that assisted in its return.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original (June 30, 2023) 11:15am

On June 29, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint regarding the theft of a boat on a trailer from the 800 block of Academy Way. The stolen boat is described as a 21-foot 1998 Beige Regal with a green stripe around it, and it was being transported on a Dual Axle Trailer (unknown license plate).

"It's important to keep key information such as license plate numbers, serial numbers, and distinctive descriptions of your belongings. These details can assist the police in locating and returning stolen property," said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with dash camera footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity on that night to contact (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36789.