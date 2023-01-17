UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP respond to early morning assault of taxi driver in Lower Mission

The Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate this morning’s assault on a taxi driver.

Upon further discussion with the victim at a local hospital, he was able to confirm there was only one passenger and not two as originally believed. The RCMP can also confirm that the male suspect is now in custody.

There is no concern for public safety and the investigation is ongoing.

---

The Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Police Dog Service (PDS) responded to a call in the early morning hours of Tuesday January 17, 2023 in which a taxi driver was assaulted.

After picking up two males the taxi drove the customers to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area as requested. Once arriving in the area one of the customers assaulted the driver by striking him with a weapon causing the taxi to drive into a fence. The two males then robbed the driver, exited and fled on foot.

Emergency Health Services and PDS were deployed and the driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

This is an ongoing investigation.