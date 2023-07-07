Update: Male suspect rips down Trans flag at Kelowna Art Gallery

Update: (July 7)

The RCMP would like to advise the public that the male caught on surveillance on May 31, 2023, taking down the Trans Flag at the Kelowna Art Gallery has now been identified and has spoken with the police.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP would like to thank the media and citizens for their assistance and patience in this matter.

There will be no further comments from the police at this time.

Original: (July 6)

On June 2, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report of mischief at the Kelowna Art Gallery in which a male had ripped down a Trans flag hanging out front of the gallery the Wednesday night prior.

Video surveillance shows that on Wednesday, May 31 at approximately 8:45pm, a suspect male accompanied with a female carrying a white pizza box walked directly to the front of the art gallery where a Trans and Rainbow flag were displayed during Pride Month, when the male can be seen jumping up and ripping down the Trans flag. The male is later believed to have stated he was going to “throw it in the garbage”. It appeared as though the male suspect intended on ripping down the Rainbow flag as well however was unable to reach it.

Suspect male described as; Caucasian, 45-50 years old, medium build, balding with some black and grey hair, pink pattern t-shirt, light coloured shorts and brown slip on shoes. Using a forensic video analyst, Kelowna RCMP have now been able to compress the high definition video with still images to be disseminated publicly and are asking for assistance in identifying the male suspect. Attempts to identify the male internally by police were unsuccessful. Police are also looking to speak with the female who was walking with the male, she is described as; Believed to be of Asian descent, 40-45 years old, slender build, black hair in a bun, yellow summer dress, brown purse, light coloured sandals and carrying a white pizza box.

“We take these incidents seriously and are looking to hold those involved responsible. We will be investigating the mischief itself as well as the motivation behind it, keeping in mind that any crime motivated by hate, prejudice or bias can be considered an aggravating factor at sentencing.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Kelowna Media Relations Unit.

If you are able to identify this male or have any other information, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-30510. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.