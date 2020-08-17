UPDATE: Missing Hiker Found

Update on August 17, 2020 at 2:54PM:

The hiker missing on Little White Mountain since Saturday has been located.

A hiker missing in the Kelowna area since August 15th has been located. Kelowna RCMP would like to thank Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for their tireless efforts in finding him.

Update on August 17, 2020 at 9:02AM:

The search continues for a hiker who has been missing on Little White Mountain since Saturday.

On August 15th, 2020, just before 6:30 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP was notified that a hiker had become separated from his partner and hadn’t made it to his vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and RCMP Air Services searched well into the night on Saturday and continued their air and ground search throughout Sunday but were unable to locate the missing man, 24-year-old Aaron Rempel.

Aaron is not believed to be injured. The search efforts on the ground and in the air have resumed this morning.

Anyone who believes they have seen Aaron is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on August 17, 2020 at 12:54AM:

The Kelowna RCMP, COSAR as well as other SAR groups, are searching for a missing 24 year old hiker.

Aaron REMPEL was hiking off of the KVR on Little White Mountain Saturday afternoon in the general area of the Bellevue trestle / Boulderfields when he became separated from a friend.

REMPEL is a caucasian male, 5'6", slim build, lighter red hair with a beard on his chin. He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with "Dublin Ireland" on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.

If anyone encountered Aaron REMPEL hiking in that area this weekend, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.