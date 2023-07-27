Update: missing kayaker presumed drowned
Police believe a man who went missing while kayaking on Kalamalka Lake on Monday evening may have drowned.
On Monday, July 24th, 2023, around 11p.m., police received a report of a missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake. Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP resources responded and initiated a search on the lake, however, the person was not located. There is no indication the man made it to shore and is presumed to have drowned. An extensive search involving boats, a drone, and RCMP divers, has continued for several days on both the shoreline and water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake, without success. The search has been scaled back but VSAR will continue to conduct searches on the lake at various times over the course of the next several days.
The missing kayaker is identified as 26-year old Eli Buruca.
The family has been involved from the outset and this sombre reality has been discussed with them, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
This remains a missing person investigation which will continue until the person is found. At the outset, we’re always hopeful for a favourable outcome and despite the best efforts of everyone involved, their loved one is still missing and our hearts go out them.