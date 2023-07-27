Update: missing kayaker presumed drowned

Police believe a man who went missing while kayaking on Kalamalka Lake on Monday evening may have drowned.

On Monday, July 24th, 2023, around 11p.m., police received a report of a missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake. Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP resources responded and initiated a search on the lake, however, the person was not located. There is no indication the man made it to shore and is presumed to have drowned. An extensive search involving boats, a drone, and RCMP divers, has continued for several days on both the shoreline and water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake, without success. The search has been scaled back but VSAR will continue to conduct searches on the lake at various times over the course of the next several days.

The missing kayaker is identified as 26-year old Eli Buruca.