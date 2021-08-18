UPDATE: Missing Peachland Man Found

Update August 18, 7:30 a.m.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 90-year-old man reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound.

West Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are looking for help in locating a missing Peachland resident.

Hugh Young was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on August 17th, 2021 leaving his residence on foot in the 3000 block of Beach Avenue in Peachland.

Police are very concerned for Hugh’s health and well-being, and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

West Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services are actively searching for Hugh in the Peachland area where he was last seen.

Description of Hugh:

Caucasian male

90 years old

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

Slim build

Short white hair

He was last seen wearing:

Glasses

Black jacket

Black shorts with white detail

Hugh may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance. Hugh regularly walks with a cane, but does not have it with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hugh is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).