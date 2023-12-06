Update: Missing person located

Update: (Dec.6th, 6:30AM):

Lille McCann of Salmon Arm has been found safe.

__________________________________________________________________

Original Story: (Dec.6th, 5:00AM):

Salmon Arm RCMP have an urgent appeal to the public for information and assistance in locating a missing 70 year old Salmon Arm woman with Dementia.

Lille McCann of Salmon Arm was last seen at 6:00PM on December 5, 2023 at a residence in the 2100 block of Auto Road SE, Salmon Arm. It is believed that she walked away from that residence.

Lillie is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, approximately 165lbs, Grey Hair, Hazel Eyes. Lille is believed to be wearing a black jacket.

RCMP believe Lille may have been in the area of 24th Street NE and 5th Avenue NE at approximately 7:15PM on December 5, 2023.

“Shuswap Search and Rescue and RCMP members have been tirelessly searching for Lille since she was reported missing. Lille’s family is very concerned, as are we. Given Lille’s medical status, we would like to locate her as soon as possible. Please look in any sheds on your properties, common areas and video surveillance/dashcam video if you were in any of the areas at the same time Lillie may have been. If you see Lille, please immediately contact the RCMP”