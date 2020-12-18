The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 10-year-old male child reported missing has been located. RCMP say Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen yesterday (Dec 17) at 3pm in West Kelowna.

Storm is 10-years-old, caucasian male, thin build with sandy blond hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater and grey Nike shoes. He was also wearing a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Sampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.