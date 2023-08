UPDATE: More evacuation orders added near Keremeos

Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to protect the health, safety or welfare of a person or to limit damage to property due to: Wildfire.

Members of the RCMP and other agencies under the direction of RCMP will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation ORDER is in effect for the properties listed in Schedule 1 located in the following locations:

 Electoral Area “C” including Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas

 Electoral Area “G” properties on Grand Oro Road

Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

AREA “C”

110 CARR CRES

128 CARR CRES

138 CARR CRES

156 CARR CRES

165 CARR CRES

181 CARR CRES

182 CARR CRES

183 CARR CRES

202 CARR CRES

212 CARR CRES

222 CARR CRES

227 CARR CRES

232 CARR CRES

254 CARR CRES

272 CARR CRES

292 CARR CRES

289 GOLDTAU RD

294 GOLDTAU RD

299 GOLDTAU RD

1017 GREEN LAKE RD

1043 GREEN LAKE RD

1078 GREEN LAKE RD

1082 GREEN LAKE RD

1093 GREEN LAKE RD

1094 GREEN LAKE RD

1140 GREEN LAKE RD

1183 GREEN LAKE RD

1184 GREEN LAKE RD

1198 GREEN LAKE RD

1199 GREEN LAKE RD

1221 GREEN LAKE RD

1224 GREEN LAKE RD

1235 GREEN LAKE RD

1236 GREEN LAKE RD

1248 GREEN LAKE RD

1264 GREEN LAKE RD

1265 GREEN LAKE RD

1294 GREEN LAKE RD

1300 GREEN LAKE RD

1313 GREEN LAKE RD

1316 GREEN LAKE RD

1347 GREEN LAKE RD

1369 GREEN LAKE RD

1375 GREEN LAKE RD

1398 GREEN LAKE RD

580 GREEN LAKE RD

590 GREEN LAKE RD

594 GREEN LAKE RD

638 GREEN LAKE RD

647 GREEN LAKE RD

675 GREEN LAKE RD

676 GREEN LAKE RD

698 GREEN LAKE RD

701 GREEN LAKE RD

734 GREEN LAKE RD

739 GREEN LAKE RD

741 GREEN LAKE RD

775 GREEN LAKE RD

792 GREEN LAKE RD

804 GREEN LAKE RD

805 GREEN LAKE RD

815 GREEN LAKE RD

871 GREEN LAKE RD

951 GREEN LAKE RD

409 JOHNSON CRES

443 JOHNSON CRES

458 JOHNSON CRES

459 JOHNSON CRES

465 JOHNSON CRES

470 JOHNSON CRES

471 JOHNSON CRES

478 JOHNSON CRES

479 JOHNSON CRES

486 JOHNSON CRES

487 JOHNSON CRES

493 JOHNSON CRES

499 JOHNSON CRES

513 JOHNSON CRES

525 JOHNSON CRES

526 JOHNSON CRES

533 JOHNSON CRES

549 JOHNSON CRES

552 JOHNSON CRES

559 JOHNSON CRES

573 JOHNSON CRES

580 JOHNSON CRES

589 JOHNSON CRES

602 JOHNSON CRES

607 JOHNSON CRES

619 JOHNSON CRES

629 JOHNSON CRES

633 JOHNSON CRES

643 JOHNSON CRES

652 JOHNSON CRES

657 JOHNSON CRES

678 JOHNSON CRES

698 JOHNSON CRES

261 JONES WAY RD

297 JONES WAY RD

300 JONES WAY RD

350 JONES WAY RD

351 JONES WAY RD

382 JONES WAY RD

130 LILLIAN RD

170 LILLIAN RD

3226 MEYERS RD

3264 MEYERS RD

118 OROFINO CREEK RD

143 OROFINO CREEK RD

450 OROFINO CREEK RD

455 OROFINO CREEK RD

197 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

199 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

2467 WILLOWBROOK RD

2469 WILLOWBROOK RD

2545 WILLOWBROOK RD

2581 WILLOWBROOK RD

2591 WILLOWBROOK RD

2609 WILLOWBROOK RD

2681 WILLOWBROOK RD

2737 WILLOWBROOK RD

2807 WILLOWBROOK RD

2839 WILLOWBROOK RD

2850 WILLOWBROOK RD

2867 WILLOWBROOK RD

2895 WILLOWBROOK RD

3200 WILLOWBROOK RD

3274 WILLOWBROOK RD

3348 WILLOWBROOK RD

3395 WILLOWBROOK RD

3400 WILLOWBROOK RD

3413 WILLOWBROOK RD

3426 WILLOWBROOK RD

3566 WILLOWBROOK RD

3639 WILLOWBROOK RD

3749 WILLOWBROOK RD

3775 WILLOWBROOK RD

3801 WILLOWBROOK RD

BLOCK B, DISTRICT LOT 3100, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, THAT PT AS SHOWN

ON MAP ATTACHED TO LICENCE 340265 ISSUED FOR PLACEMENT & USE OF WATER STORAGE

TANKS FOR FIRE PROTECTION PURPOSES

DISTRICT LOT 106, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN 34744 H14405

DISTRICT LOT 2073S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 21, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 22, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 2251S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3981S,

SURFACE SCOTCHMAN M C

DISTRICT LOT 2251S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3982S,

SURFACE STANDARD M C

DISTRICT LOT 2252S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3981S,

SURFACE STANDARD M C

DISTRICT LOT 2252S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3982S

DISTRICT LOT 27, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION EX BLK A, EXCEPT PLAN

40005, FOR PL 37409 - C/REF 01132.501

DISTRICT LOT 3097, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 3953S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION EX W 5 CHN OF S 5

CH

DISTRICT LOT 520S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, LETTER AUTHORIZATION NO

302682 FOR RD ACCESS

DISTRICT LOT 528S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 714S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION N 55 CHN OIC

1501/61, FOR PL 37409 C/REF 04009.101

LOT 1, PLAN KAP60687, DISTRICT LOT 28, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

LOT 3, PLAN KAP1435, DISTRICT LOT 28, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

LOT 4, PLAN KAP1435, DISTRICT LOT 28, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

LOT 4, PLAN KAP21824, DISTRICT LOT 3098, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

PLAN KAP15882B, DISTRICT LOT 3101, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN

H18011

SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 53, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION N 1/2 OF NW

1/4, ALSO KNOWN AS D L 1006 LEASE 42901-6

ELECTORAL AREA ”G”

DISTRICT LOT 1448, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS ORO FINO MC

DISTRICT LOT 1449, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS INDEPENDENCE MC

