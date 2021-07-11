UPDATE: New Wildfire near OK Falls

UUPDATE: The BC Wildifre Service is responding to the Thomas Creek wildfire located approximately 1.5km east of Skaha Lake.

A tweet at 3:28p.m reads "This incident is estimated at 20 ha and is classified as Out of Control. 7 BCWS personnel are responding with assistance from air tankers and 2 helicopters."

The Regional District of the South Okanagan-Similkameen has activated the Emergency Operations Centre.

A new wildfire has popped up just outside Okanagan Falls. The BC Wildfire Service estimates it to be 0.50 hectares with the suspected cause unknown.

The Regional District of th South Okanagan Similkameen is also monitoring the blaze near McLean Creek RD in Electoral Area D.

No Evacuation Alerts have been issued but one residents post on Facebook suggests the fire is about a mile out from rural properties.

Firefighters conducting initial attack with ground and air assets.

Eastside Rd in in OK Falls is closed at Maclean Creek Rd and Maple. Officials asking the public to avoid the area and watch for emergency crews and traffic control.