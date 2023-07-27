Update on AMBER Alert- July 27 updated trailer & vehicle Info

Surrey RCMP continues to pursue every investigational lead and follow up on each tip received to help locate 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and 8-year-old Aurora Bolton.

Surrey RCMP is providing updated information on two of the trailers in the possession of Verity Bolton, as well as information on another vehicle that may be in her possession.

Investigators believe that Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica (right-hand drive). The vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, however is uninsured and it is unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle. (see attached photos)

Surrey RCMP has previously released images of three separate trailers that have been in the possession of Verity Bolton. Investigators are releasing additional details obtained in relation to two of the trailers:

Horse trailer seen in Kamloops, BC on July 15, 2023 has been identified as a White 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer – British Columbia licence plate 05994K

The large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368 – British Columbia licence plate WPM71B

“We are asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate Joshuah and Aurora,” says Staff Sergeant Dave Strachan, Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section. “While the last confirmed sighting of Verity was July 15 in Kamloops, we know that she has access to multiple vehicles/trailers and may have travelled elsewhere since that time. Our investigators remain open to all possibilities and leads.”

If you have the children in your direct view please dial 9-1-1.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, please contact the dedicated tip line: 604-599-7676 or SurreyAmberAlert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca