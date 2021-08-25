Update on Nk'Mip Creek/Garrison Lake wildfires

Update: August 25, 9:13 a.m.

Nk'Mip Creek

With cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation over the fireground, the fire is currently stalled with little to minimal growth. Crews and the IMT are currently working to finalise containment options in the north east and crews are continuing mop up on all other edges.

The BC wildfire service has recommended the Evacuation Order for the Mt. Baldy area to be downgraded to Alert and structural protection equipment will now be removed today (Aug 25).

Small, planned ignitions will take place in the north of the fire using hand and limited aerial ignitions today and tomorrow as weather allows.

Garrison Lake

Weather has been advantageous in reducing fire behaviour, with periodic scattered rain showers, cooler overall temperatures, and higher minimum relative humidity.

Crews are focused in several key areas today: in the east flank, crews will continue to strengthen the guards and mop up spots from Sunday Summit to Sunday Creek, and will target hot spots from South Fork guard to the Sunday Summit North guard . On the west flank, crews will continue with danger tree assessments and falling, and will mop up from the Whipsaw FSR to Whipsaw Creek. On the southwest flank, firefighters are working in the Bonnevier Creek and Bonnevier Ridge.

Heavy equipment continues to support the development of fire guard construction, with a focus today on the Whipsaw-Garrison area down to the Huckleberry. Bucketing helicopters will assist ground objectives throughout the day as needed.

Structural protection personnel will continue to work on SPU systems at Kennedy Lake, and maintain systems as needed around Eastgate. The fire is looking very quiet behind Eastgate.

Highway 3 remains open and BCWS is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to protect the public and the highway corridor. Highway 3 is not threatened by the wildfire under prevailing conditions, though smoke will be visible to drivers. Please refer to DriveBC for the most current driving condition: DriveBC.

While the fire grew significantly last weekend, it has since slowed thanks to weather conditions that are aiding BCWS wildfire suppression efforts. The new size estimate reflects this previous growth, and is not indicative of fire growth over the last week. BCWS continues to prioritize the safety of all responders and the public, communities and critical infrastructure.

The fire perimeter was mapped recently and that map is available at the following link: K62088 - Garrison Lake Fire Perimeter - Aug. 22, 2021.

BCWS is working closely with BC Parks as the Garrison Lake fire has burned into E.C. Manning Park. As a result, BC Parks issued a partial closure of E.C. Manning Park, and the Whipsaw Trail is currently closed. Please refer to BC Parks for information on impacts to E.C. Manning Park.

Update: August 22, 7:51 a.m.

Nk'Mip Creek

Friday further small hand ignitions took place in the north to assist in tying in containment to prevent the fire entering Vaseux drainage and were completed with success.

Saturday, due to precipitation falling on and around the fire ground, no planned ignitions will take place and crews will continue mopping up containment lines and patrolling the fire ground for hot spots.

The larger planned ignitions will occur in coming days if/when the weather allows, and further communications will be provided prior to this occurring.

Crews yesterday worked on a small spot fire on the west that was visible from the town of Oliver. This is now with containment and with crews patrolling and continuing mop up of this area.

Structure protection equipment will remain setup in the Mt. Baldy Ski area.

96 Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Please visit these local government websites for the most current information on evacuation orders and alerts:

Thomas Creek

Friday crews continued on mop up and patrol of the fire on the east south and west while the area to the north under modified response was patrolled.

Precipitation has fallen across the fire ground and crews are seeing how this has effected the fire.

While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters. The area of modified response will be monitored daily.

Fire activity is minimal on this fire now and the CAF have been solidifying containment lines as well as the continued use of planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire. This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Area Restriction Order

An Area Restriction went into effect on July 24, 2021, and updated on August 7, 2021 and August 13, 2021. See the latest Area Restriction document, including a map here August 13, 2021 Thomas Creek Area Restriction.

Garrison Lake

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Garrison Lakes wildfire located southwest of Princeton. It is currently classified as out of control. Crews are focusing today on the east and south flanks: firefighters will mop up spots east of Highway 3 and on Sunday Creek, establish guard from Sunday Creek to the South Fork guard, work in the Friday mountain area to control and mop up new guard, and continue to secure the Elk FSR off the Whipsaw FSR. On the southwest flank, crews will continue with mop up in the Manning Park/Bonnevier Creek area, on the southeast flank above Eastgate. Bucketing helicopters will assist ground objectives throughout the day as needed.

Original: August 19, 9:55 a.m.

Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire

Yesterday small hand ignitions took place in the north to assist in tying in containment to prevent the fire entering Vaseux drainage. Today these small hand ignitions will continue to occur to finish this containment in the north.

With favourable weather again today planned hand and aerial ignitions will occur on the western face of Mt. Baldy to tie in containment to the machine guard on the ridge line. These ignitions will commence late morning and continue through the afternoon. These ignitions will also be supported by Bucket machines and aerial recon helicopters, and will be around 100ha in size.

Planned ignitions occur when there is existing fuel between a guard and the fire and are done when conditions are cooler, humid and favourable winds to allow better control of the fire activity.

Structure protection equipment will remain setup in the Mt. Baldy Ski area.

96 Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Thomas Creek Wildfire

Yesterday with yet again mild conditions and lower winds there was benign fire behaviour in the region, however, with some small areas putting up smoke in the afternoon as it dried out.

The Thomas creek fire has continued to show extremely benign fire behaviour and any burning areas are within containment lines and crews continue to mop up edges that have burnt to the guard and patrol areas in modified response.

While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters. The area of modified response will be monitored daily.

Fire activity is minimal on this fire now and the CAF have been solidifying containment lines as well as the continued use of planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire.

This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Garrison Lake Wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Garrison Lakes wildfire located southwest of Princeton. It is currently classified as out of control.

