Update on Nk'Mip Creek/Thomas Creek/Garrison Lake wildfires

Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire

Yesterday small hand ignitions took place in the north to assist in tying in containment to prevent the fire entering Vaseux drainage. Today these small hand ignitions will continue to occur to finish this containment in the north.

With favourable weather again today planned hand and aerial ignitions will occur on the western face of Mt. Baldy to tie in containment to the machine guard on the ridge line. These ignitions will commence late morning and continue through the afternoon. These ignitions will also be supported by Bucket machines and aerial recon helicopters, and will be around 100ha in size.

Planned ignitions occur when there is existing fuel between a guard and the fire and are done when conditions are cooler, humid and favourable winds to allow better control of the fire activity.

Structure protection equipment will remain setup in the Mt. Baldy Ski area.

96 Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to re-evaluate its recommendations to The Osoyoos Indian Band, the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen regarding downgrades to evacuation alert and order areas based on current fire risk and activity. On August 8th, the BC Wildfire Service made a recommendation to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to downgrade evacuation orders to alerts in the northern area of the fire

Please visit these local government websites for the most current information on evacuation orders and alerts:

Osoyoos Indian Band: www.oib.ca

Kootenay Boundary Regional District: www.emergency.rdkb.com/Current-Emergencies/nkmip-creek-fire

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen: www.rdos.bc.ca

Thomas Creek Wildfire

Yesterday with yet again mild conditions and lower winds there was benign fire behaviour in the region, however, with some small areas putting up smoke in the afternoon as it dried out.

The Thomas creek fire has continued to show extremely benign fire behaviour and any burning areas are within containment lines and crews continue to mop up edges that have burnt to the guard and patrol areas in modified response.

While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters. The area of modified response will be monitored daily.

Fire activity is minimal on this fire now and the CAF have been solidifying containment lines as well as the continued use of planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire.

This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

On August 5th, the BC Wildfire Service made new recommendations to local authorities regarding downgrades to evacuation alert and order areas based on current fire risk and activity. Evacuation orders remain in place in the Derenzy Lake and Allandale Lake areas. Please visit these local government websites for the most current information on evacuation orders and alerts:

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen: www.rdos.bc.ca

Garrison Lake Wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Garrison Lakes wildfire located southwest of Princeton. It is currently classified as out of control.

Highway 3 remains open and BCWS is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to protect the public and the highway corridor. Highway 3 has not been threatened by the wildfire in recent days. Please refer to DriveBC for the most current driving condition: DriveBC.

While the fire grew significantly last weekend, it has since slowed thanks to weather conditions that are aiding BCWS wildfire suppression efforts. BCWS continues to prioritize the safety of all responders and the public, communities and critical infrastructure.

The fire perimeter was mapped recently and that map is available at the following link: K62088 - Garrison Lake Fire Perimeter - Aug. 16, 2021.

BCWS is working closely with BC Parks as the Garrison Lake fire has burned into E.C. Manning Park. As a result, BC Parks issued a partial closure of E.C. Manning Park, and the Whipsaw Trail is currently closed. Please refer to BC Parks for information on impacts to E.C. Manning Park.

Evacuation Alert is in effect.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has imposed Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders in response to the Garrison Lakes wildfire. Please see the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website for more information.

The BCWS made an Area Restriction Order for an area around the fire in the interest of public and responder safety on August 8, 2021. This restriction will remain in place until October 15, 2021 or until it is rescinded. Please click here for more information. A detailed map of the affected area is available here.