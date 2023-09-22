Update on Official CommuniTREE Plan
Work is progressing on the City’s Official CommuniTREE Plan. All of the data has been collected and the team is now analysing it to prepare recommendations and a draft of the plan. Residents who would like an update on the findings to date are invited to an online information session planned for Wednesday, October 4, from 6—7:30pm on Zoom. The event will feature a presentation reviewing our findings about Penticton’s urban forest and sharing some developing directions for the Urban Forest Management Plan. The presentation will be followed by an open-ended question and answer period where you can ask the team for more information or share your ideas.
Please register if you plan to attend. https://bit.ly/464LYD6
There will be further community engagement opportunities later this fall on the draft Urban Forest Management Plan and details on these upcoming events will be provided through shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.