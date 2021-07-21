Update on West Kelowna shelter

Press release:

The Province, through BC Housing, has partnered with the City of West Kelowna and Turning Points Collaborative Society to lease the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank's West Kelowna facility for use as a temporary bridge shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Located at 2545 Churchill Rd., the food bank will provide temporary shelter for guests currently staying at the West Kelowna United Church shelter, which is closing on Aug. 16, 2021, until the new community shelter at 2515 Bartley Rd. opens in fall 2021. Work is underway to create space for up to 40 beds at the Churchill Road building. The West Kelowna United Church shelter is closing due to a recent sale of the property.

Turning Points Collaborative Society will oversee day-to-day management of the bridge shelter. Guests will have access to a bed, showers, storage and meals, as well as support accessing health and wellness services. At least two society staff will be on site 24-7.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank's West Kelowna facility has relocated to 3711 Elliot Rd. and will continue providing services to the community without interruption.

Turning Points Collaborative Society will begin transitioning guests to the bridge shelter during the first two weeks of August. For more information about the temporary bridge shelter, including how to contact BC Housing, visit: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/west-kelowna-churchill-road