Update on wildfires burning in Okanagan

The NK'Mip Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan is 13,000 hectares in size.

It is located 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos.

186 firefighters are working the blaze with 6 helicopters.

The Brenda Creek wildfire south of the Okanagan Connector is 824 hectares in size.

34 firefighters are on scene and 5 helicopters.

In the North Okanagan, the White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold is 32,000 hectares in size.

99 firefighters are actioning that blaze and 10 helicopters are on scene.

The Two Mile Road wildfire 2 kilometres south of Sicamous is 1,200 hectares.

58 fire fighters and 3 helicopters are working that blaze.

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire 29 kilometres north of Sicamous is 2,446 hectares.