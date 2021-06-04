Update on Wood Lake algae bloom

Interior Health is advising residents and people visiting Wood Lake not to drink, swim or bathe in the water and to keep their animals away from the lake, due to the presence of a large algae bloom.

The blue-green algae bloom, which can look like a thick sludge in some parts of the lake, can cause the water to become dangerous to people, pets and livestock very quickly.

For this reason, it is recommended that individuals:

Assume the water is not safe for drinking for people or animals. People with water intakes on Wood Lake should use an alternate source of drinking water. Boiling the water will not remove any of the toxins created by the blue-green algae bloom.

Do not swim or bathe in the lake.

Keep your animals away from the lake. Livestock and pet owners should not allow their animals to go in the water.

Swimming or drinking algae-bloom affected water can cause headaches, nausea, fever, muscle aches, mouth ulcers, red skin, sore throat, cramps or diarrhea.

If you are showing any of the symptoms listed above and believe they may be from exposure to blue-green algae, see a health-care provider.

Additional information on cyanobacteria blooms (blue-green algae) is available at HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/blue-green-algae

Ministry of Environment’s Algae Watch website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality/algae-watch

Additional information on safe drinking water is available at HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/disinfecting-drinking-water