UPDATE: One in Custody Following Firearm Incident on Westside Road

Updated at 1:40PM

One person is in custody in relation to the police incident on Westside Road.



There will be a continued police presence as investigators are expected to remain at the scene for several more hours to collect all necessary evidence and complete their investigation. There is no risk to the public and we would like to thank all those who were impacted as we worked to safely resolve this event. There is no additional information for release at this time.

11:30AM

At approximately 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an indicent involving a firearm at a residence on Westside Road.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team have established a perimeter around the residence and we are asking the public to avoid the area as police work to resolve the situation safely.

In addition, we are asking anyone in the area to not share the location or activities of our officers on social media, as this may jeopardise everyone’s safety.

Updates will be provided as they become available.