UPDATE: One Injured Following Shooting at Kelowna Hotel

UPDATE at 12:37PM:

A man is being treated for injuries after a shooting Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

On August 26th, 2020 just before 11:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a hotel in the 2100-block of Harvey Road in Kelowna for a report of shots being fired.

Kelowna RCMP officers located one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. The male victim was treated by BC Emergency Health Services for what are believed to be minor injuries.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on August 26, 2020 at 11:05AM:

