Update: Out of Control wildfire near McDougall Creek growing

UPDATE 10pm (August 16, 2023)

The BC Wildfire service has updated the size of the fire at McDougall Creek. It has now doubled in size to an estimated 64 hectares in size.

The service continues to estimate the fire at approximately 10KM northwest of West Kelowna.

Visibility was challenging today due to smoke in the area. Today the fire was displaying rank 3 behaviour with pockets of rank 4, meaning a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire. To learn more about wildfire rank, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/wildfire-response/about-wildfire/wildfire-rank.

It is not clear how many perssonel are tending to the fire overnight.

AM 1150 will have an update Thursday morning (August 17, 2023).

The BC Wildfire service has updated the size of the fire at McDougall Creek to 32 hectares.

There are 23 personnel responding to this wildfire supported by 5 helicopters.

Visibility continues to be an issue due to smoke in the area. After a flight this afternoon, personnel were able to get a better estimate of the fire which is now approximately 32 hectares in size.

The fire is displaying rank 3 behaviour with pockets of rank 4, meaning it is a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire. To learn more about wildfire rank, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/wildfire-response/about-wildfire/wildfire-rank.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A wildfire burning since Tuesday night (August 15, 2023) near McDougall Creek is approximately 10 KM northwest of West Kelowna.

Overnight, the blaze was estimated to be 0.5 hectares in size but that has since grown.

In an update from the BC Wildfire Service, Fire Information Officer Kyla Preto says 23 crews and 3 helicopters are working on the flames.

The cause of the now 4 hectare fire remains under investigation.