Update: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on HWY 97 and Elk Rd in West Kelowna: RCMP

UPDATE 3:15pm (August 01, 2023)

Emergency crews have now cleared the scene of a fatal incident earlier in the day on Highway 97 South and Elk Road in West Kelowna.

The police thank motorists for their patience.

RCMP say they won't release any further information about the incident at this time.

_______________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 12:15pm (August 01, 2023)

Both lanes of Highway 97 southbound have re opened to traffic after a fatal collision between a car and pedestrian near Elk Road.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down when passing the incident as emergency crews remain on scene.

The BC Coroners service has been contacted and is set to arrive at the scene of the collision.

______________________________________________________________________

The West Kelowna RCMP and Emergency Health Services are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 97 and Elk Road.

The incident involves a pedestrian and motor vehicle in the southbound lane. Motorists are advised that traffic will be affected and to expect delays in that area for the majority of the day as the investigation proceeds.

An earlier incident appearing to also involve a vehicle and pedestrian has traffick near the West Kelowna Walmart on Louie Drive moving slowly. Be cautious of emergency crews, expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

More information will be released when it becomes available.