UPDATE! Plane bound for Calgary from Kamloops, B.C., makes emergency landing

UPDATE March 3 4pm: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying an investigator to Kelowna, British Columbia, to investigate an inflight engine fire that resulted in the diversion of a WestJet Encore De Havilland DHC-8-402 aircraft on 02 March 2023. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

There were some tense moments for 75 passengers and crew on a flight from Kamloops, B.C., destined for Calgary on Thursday.

A mechanical issue led to one engine stopping and the flight made an emergency landing in Kelowna, B.C.

Steven Laurie was on the flight with his girlfriend and three children.

The Williams Lake, B.C., resident took video of the stopped propeller.

He did not see any flames.

WestJet says the Encore flight followed standard safety procedures and landed safely at 4:45 p.m. Kelowna time.

Flight tracking websites show the plane circled for quite a while before coming in for the landing.

Laurie says when the engine stopped, he could feel a vibrating rumble and he felt nervous and clenched his hands.

The landing was turbulent and harder than usual but passengers applauded and there were no injuries.

Laurie says his baby slept through the whole thing.

When CTV Calgary spoke to Laurie on Thursday night, his family was waiting for another flight to Calgary so they could connect to their planned vacation in Central America.

WestJet says it is accommodating all guests on the next available flight to Calgary and apologizes for the inconvenience.

