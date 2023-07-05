Update: Power restored to 14,000 BC Hydro customers between Traders Cove and Summerland

As of 3:45pm, power has been restored to the 14,600 BC Hydro customers between Traders Cove and Summerland .

BC hydro says the cause of the outage remains under investigation

ORIGINAL - 2:30pm July 5, 2023

As of 1:21pm, more than 14,600 BC Hydro customers stretching from Traders cove to Summerland are without power.

Effected areas according to BC Hydro are:

South of AUBURN RD, East of ROAD A RD, North of RIDGE ESTATES DR, West of MCCALLUM RD

West of ASQUITH RD, North of ABERDEEN RD

East of LAST MOUNTAIN RD, West of SHANNON WAY

North of BEACH AVE, West of GELLATLY RD, East of HWY 97C

South of ELLIOTT RD, East of PRINCETON AVE, West of HWY 97 , North of 97 HWY

Hydro says as of 2:15pm crews are figuring out and fixing the cause of the outage.