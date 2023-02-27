UPDATE: Raccoon kicked out of school - gently of course

Families were asked to keep children home from South Kelowna Elementary this morning out of an abundance of caution after staff discovered a raccoon had entered the building. No, it wasn't Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky the Raccoon this time!

Despite attempts by conservation officers to get the animal to leave the building and trap it, the raccoon climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling. Due to the risk posed to staff and students if the wild animal felt cornered, staff took steps to keep people and the animal safe.

Families were notified as soon as possible to keep their children home if they were able. They were also notified that students who arrived at school would attend Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming.

Operations staff will work with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit and school is expected to resume as usual tomorrow.