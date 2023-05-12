UPDATE: Rainbow crosswalk rehabilitation timeline adjusted
UPDATE as of 8:35 a.m. on May 12: The timeline for rehabilitation of the rainbow crosswalk that is located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon has been adjusted to allow for additional works.
In order to apply new durable markings, the existing crosswalk must be removed to provide a clean surface for the new markings to adhere to.
“After we began removing the existing marking, we found the asphalt surface was not in a condition that would allow for a successful re-application”, said Ian Adkins, Manager Roads, Drainage and Airport. “The surface will need to be replaced under the crosswalk before new markings can be re-applied”.
An updated schedule will be announced soon.
The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.
-
Rockets swap player with Rebels for pick in 2024 WHL prospects draftKelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have acquired a third-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for defenceman Elias Carmichael.
-
Boil Water Notice issued for Cedar Heights Water System: CSRD saysUsers of the Cedar Heights Water System are advised that a BOIL WATER NOTICE has been placed on the system effective May 12, 2023 at 08:45 Hours.
-
Ten players taken by Rockets in WHL Prospects draftThe Kelowna Rockets selected a total of ten players in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft that took place online today, including four defencemen and six forwards.
-
May 10 meeting highlights: Public Board Meeting for Central Okanagan Public SchoolsNotable topics discussed from the May 10, 2023 Public Board Meeting for Central Okanagan Public Schools.
-
Traffic Alert: Temporary Closure on Mackie Road in ColdstreamTo facilitate a water main repair, the intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road will see the following traffic interruptions from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16
-
Rainbow crosswalk rehabilitation project to begin todayThe City of Vernon and its contractors will be rehabilitating the rainbow crosswalk that is located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon
-
Ellis and Clement intersection, Pandosy Street and Dehart Road to be re paved: City saysAs the City works to improve streets and intersections, approximately 20 km of road will be resurfaced in 2023 to ensure longevity and repair any damage.
-
Woman found dead in West Kelowna after falling into creek at Glen Canyon: RCMP sayAt approximately 10:00 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP and West Kelowna Fire were advised that a 68-year-old female had fallen into the swift-flowing waters at Glen Canyon Reginal Park.
-
Active Living Centre: Spring 2023 project updateThe development process for the Active Living Centre is well underway in Vernon, as the City prepares for the construction of a new multi-purpose indoor recreation facility within the newly designated Kin Race Track Athletic Park, near the Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North twin arenas.