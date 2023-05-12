UPDATE: Rainbow crosswalk rehabilitation timeline adjusted

UPDATE as of 8:35 a.m. on May 12: The timeline for rehabilitation of the rainbow crosswalk that is located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon has been adjusted to allow for additional works.

In order to apply new durable markings, the existing crosswalk must be removed to provide a clean surface for the new markings to adhere to.

“After we began removing the existing marking, we found the asphalt surface was not in a condition that would allow for a successful re-application”, said Ian Adkins, Manager Roads, Drainage and Airport. “The surface will need to be replaced under the crosswalk before new markings can be re-applied”.

An updated schedule will be announced soon.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.