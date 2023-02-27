UPDATE: RCMP close Highway 97 at Cooper Road in both directions

RCMP confirm that it was an explosive device found near highway 97 and Cooper Road yesterday.

The incident closed the highway in both directions for over seven hours.

The bomb squad finally arrived from Vancouver and they took care of it last night.

Police released no other information and made no formal statement.

We are expecting a news conference at some point today.

Traffic was snarled as people who normally drive highway 97 through that area had to find an alternate route.

Businesses in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

Highway 97 at Cooper Road is cosed in both directions for what is described as a police incident

No details have been released.

Drivers are advised to stay clear.

This is a developing story.