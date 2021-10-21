Update: reported missing youth has been located

Update: October 21 4:10 p.m.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 17-year-old male youth reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound.

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kaden Madge was last seen on October 19, 2021 leaving his workplace in the 1500 block of Banks Road in Kelowna. Police are very concerned for Kaden’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Caucasian male

17 years old

6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

252 lbs (114 kg)

Heavy build

Wears braces

long wavy brown hair

brown eyes

Kaden may be driving a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Malibu sedan (see stock image below) with British Columbia license plate LM228X.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaden Madge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).