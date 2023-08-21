iHeartRadio

Update: stolen truck recovered


96084_23-5194

A 1966 Ford Bronco that was stolen from a property in Falkland last week has been recovered by police.

Thanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

