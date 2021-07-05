UPDATE: Suspicious Package Determined Not an Explosive

Update 1:55pm

Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services had attended the location and investigators determined the suspicious package is not an explosive. The investigation into the origin of the package remains ongoing. Davie Road and Saskatoon Road have now been re-opened. The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance and understanding during the road closure.

Original release 1pm

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside a business on Davie Rd in Kelowna.

On July 5th, 2021 just after 11:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a business in the 100 block of Davie Road when employees noticed a suspicious package that had been left there earlier that morning.

Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off the area and are waiting for the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit to attend and determine if the package poses a threat. Nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure for safety purposes. Davie Rd will be closed between Highway 33 and Hollydell Road, and Saskatoon Road will be closed between Davie Rd and Dundas Road. Police request that the public avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.