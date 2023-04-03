Update to found woman deceased in Mission Creek Greenway

The Kelowna RCMP does not believe any criminality is involved in the death of a woman found deceased in the Mission Creek Greenway on March 30th.

On Thursday, March 30th, 2023 around 3:10 p.m., police were called to the Mission Creek Park and Mission Creek Greenway area where a deceased person was found by bystanders. In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation is being conducted. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality was involved in this woman’s death.

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased and her family, no further details will be released at this time.

The Kelowna RCMP offer their sincerest condolences and support to the family and friends of the woman.

***Original (March 30, 2023)***

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a call near the Mission Creek Park at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday March 30, 2023.

An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area. Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.

The RCMP will release further details when they become available.