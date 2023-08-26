Update to Midway livestock: RCMP

On August 25th, 2023, Midway RCMP responded to a second incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Hwy 3 near Rock Creek. Upon examining the deceased animals and in consultation with the BC Conservation Service it is now believed the killings may be the work of a wild & dangerous predator. Midway RCMP are working closely with the BC Conservation Service to mitigate the risk to animals and people in the area, and are recommending that residents in the area take precautions when allowing children and domestic pets outside.