Update to Midway livestock: RCMP
On August 25th, 2023, Midway RCMP responded to a second incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Hwy 3 near Rock Creek. Upon examining the deceased animals and in consultation with the BC Conservation Service it is now believed the killings may be the work of a wild & dangerous predator. Midway RCMP are working closely with the BC Conservation Service to mitigate the risk to animals and people in the area, and are recommending that residents in the area take precautions when allowing children and domestic pets outside.
Vernon EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operationThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
Mcdougall Creek Wildfire updateThe McDougall Creek Wildfire remains ‘not held’ so no change to yesterday’s update. This means we are still in an active wildfire stage in several areas in West Kelowna
Interior Health begins returning clients to two long-term care residencesInterior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents this weekend to the Vineyards Residence, located in Kelowna, and to Lakeview Lodge, located in West Kelowna, now that threat of wildfire associated with the Grouse Complex wildfire have been reduced.
Some City of West Kelowna Recreation Facilities to Re-OpenThe City of West Kelowna is re-opening some of its indoor Recreation Facilities.
Residential garbage and recycling collection resumes for Evacuation Alert areasBeginning Monday, August 28, residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume for residents in Evacuation Alert areas across the Central Okanagan.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Grindrod Water - RESCINDEDAll bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.
Midway RCMP looking for possible poachersOn August 24th, 2023, Midway RCMP received a report of 3 sheep and 1 Nubian goat that were found deceased in a pasture located in the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek, BC.