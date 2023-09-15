Update to school sign mischief

On September 14th, 2023, a local youth voluntarily attended the RCMP Detachment to take responsibility for the act. The youth expressed the intent was to play a prank. The youth did not mean for it to be perceived as a hate crime or to cause harm to the community.

"We appreciate the youth coming forward and acknowledging his mistake. The youth was remorseful, and understood the gravity of his actions,” says Cpl. Sean Hall, Summerland RCMP "It's important for our community to remember the value of open dialogue, understanding, and education in these situations."

Following a thorough investigation and considering the circumstances, no charges will be sought in relation to this incident. The Summerland RCMP encourages community members to continue to foster an environment of acceptance, understanding, and respect.

The RCMP wishes to stress that actions of this nature can be deeply hurtful and have long-lasting impacts on individuals and communities.