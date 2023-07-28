UPDATE: Transit changes on Vancouver Avenue and Ellis Street paused

The City is issuing an update following an announcement sent earlier today regarding traffic and transit changes planned for Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street.

Work to install road safety features and a new transit stop at that intersection will be paused to allow more time for consultation with community members.

These plans involve rerouting BC Transit’s Route 3 and 16 buses off of Abbott Street and Westminster Avenue. The bus stop on Abbott Street at Guernsey Avenue would be relocated to Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street westbound. Also, a new bus stop would be added at the north end of Ellis Street for the #16 bus southbound.

In addition to these new bus stops, the City plans to add safety improvements along Vancouver Avenue to narrow the driving area, which will slow traffic and create a safer approach for pedestrians.

While reviewing these plans, BC Transit will continue with its existing construction detour rerouting, which has been in place in recent weeks due to the construction work on Ellis Street.

