2:50PM

Kelowna RCMP report the missing individual has been located and is safe. They thank the public for its help.

9:30AM

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on January 20th, 2021 at her residence. Since Tricia’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings however, Tricia remains missing. Police believe that she is in the Kelowna, Lake Country or Vernon area. Description of Tricia Penrose:

• Caucasian female

• 40 years old

• 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

• 130 lbs (59 kg)

• Long brown hair

• Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tricia is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).