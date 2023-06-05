UPDATE: Vernon firefighters responding to wildland fire in Becker Park

UPDATE- (4 p.m.) June 5, 2023

Vernon firefighters have contained two wildland fires on the east side of Becker Park this afternoon (Monday). One of the fires was approximately 15 ft by 100 ft, and the other was approximately 15 ft by 50 ft in size.

“Thanks to a quick and organized response by crews, both fires were extinguished within approximately 15 minutes of being reported,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Once the fires were out, crews started to mop up the scene and checked for hot spots. We’re thankful to say no structures were threatened during the incident.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Bylaw Officers also attended the scene. An investigation into the fire confirmed it was human caused, but was accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.

“Today’s incident serves as a good reminder that conditions are hot and very dry right now,” said Hofsink. “If you are spending time outdoors, remember to practice extreme caution and be fire safe. This is for the safety of yourselves, your neighbours and our community as a whole.”

The fire danger rating in Vernon remains at ‘high’ today.

Citizens are reminded that if you see a fire within City limits, report it immediately to 911. If you come across a wildfire, call BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or dial *5555 on a cellphone.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Original Story- (3 p.m.) June 5, 2023

Vernon firefighters are responding to a wildland fire in Becker Park this afternoon, which may be visible across much of the community.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a wildland fire on the east side of the park. Two engines are currently on site and a wildland truck is en route. Crews are in the process of working to contain the fire. Crews on the scene say that at this time, no structures are being threatened.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the Becker Park area to allow emergency personnel to have easy access to the site. More information will be provided when it becomes available.