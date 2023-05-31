UPDATE: Vernon Rainbow Crosswalk rehabilitation project
The City of Vernon will be taking the next steps to rehabilitate the rainbow crosswalk located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon.
As part of the work, a temporary detour will be required on 30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets while crews work on the asphalt surface. The road will be closed to through traffic on 30th Avenue on Thursday, June 1, between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Application of new crosswalk markings is tentatively scheduled for June 14, weather dependent. Please follow all detour and traffic control personnel. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s cooperation while the work is being completed.
