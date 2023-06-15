UPDATE: Vernon RCMP find explosive device along shoulder of 31st street

Update (1:00pm) June 15, 2023

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report that a member of the public had found what they believed to be a pipe bomb along the railway tracks in the 4500-block of 31st Street.

As a precaution, the area was cordoned off, nearby business were evacuated, and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit (EDU) was called to assist. At approximately 9:15 p.m., EDU officers rendered the device safe at the scene.

Once the device was rendered safe, an examination of the contents was completed which confirmed the presence of explosive material. states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated. We want to thank business owners, staff and the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation. As well, we want to recognize the person who discovered the device for doing what we hope anyone would do; taking it seriously and immediately notifying police.

Based on the findings of the investigation into this, as well as the other device discovered in Justice Park earlier in the week, there is no evidence to indicate the incidents are related, nor do they appear to be targeted.

Both investigations are continuing.

