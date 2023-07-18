UPDATE: Westside Road wildfire

The Bald Range Creek Wildfire remains active and is being actioned by BC Wildfire Service and Wilson’s Landing fire crews are patrolling the roadway.

Westside Road between Main Street and Deighton Road remains closed until further notice while an assessment is underway. Visit DriveBC.ca to find the latest information on the status of the road closure.

BC Hydro has restored a partial return of power. For more information visit BC Hydro.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road and residents should be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

-------

The Bald Range Creek wildfire remains active and is being monitored overnight by BC Wildfire crews. Wilson’s Landing and North Westside fire crews will continue to monitor the roads and assist BC Wildfire.

Westside Road between Main Street and Deighton Road will be closed until further notice. DriveBC.ca will provide an update at 7 a.m.

BC Hydro has assigned a crew to an outage affecting 1,377 customers in Fintry and Killiney Beach. For information visit BC Hydro.

Residents in the area under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

The next update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is expected some time today, unless the situation changes.