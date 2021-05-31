Updated: Danaejah “Cody” Boyd found

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Danaejah Cody Boyd was last seen on May 18th, 2021 in Kelowna. Since Cody’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Cody remains missing.

Description of Cody:

Caucasian female

16 years old

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

141 lbs (64 kg)

Short dark brown hair

Green-blue eyes

Police are very concerned for Cody’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for them to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danejah Cody Boyd is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website.