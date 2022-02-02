UPDATED: Highway 97 Impacted by Crash

UPDATE:

West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna just after 7:30am yesterday. When officers arrived on scene, they located a semi-truck and trailer on its side in the northbound lanes. The 36-year-old driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

A Subaru Outback carrying two occupants was also involved in the collision. A 51-year-old man and 28-year-old woman travelling in the Outback were transported to Kelowna General Hospital by EHS with serious injuries.

Crews were on scene conducting the investigation well into the night.

RCMP officers have cleared from the scene; however, the northbound lanes of Highway 97 in this area between Peachland and West Kelowna are still impacted as crews work to clean the highway. Motorists should expect lengthy delays during their commute this morning and avoid this area of Highway 97 if possible.

The investigation continues into the cause of the collision.

The West Kelowna RCMP is currently on the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

At approximately 7:43 p.m. this evening, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Gellatly Road in West Kelowna. A semi-truck and an SUV were involved in the collision near the bend from Peachland to West Kelowna and all northbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed in this area.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible as the northbound lanes may be closed for some time. Traffic is being re-routed at Gellatly Road.

There are no other details available as officers are on scene conducting the investigation into the cause of the collision.