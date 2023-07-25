iHeartRadio

Updated: Mayor's Statement on Past Charges Against Councillor Miller


city of penticton

STATEMENT

"Council has completed its inquiries into the past charges and acquittal of Councillor Miller that surfaced on social media and in news reports last week. Council considers the matter closed and Councillor Miller is encouraged to again attend community events on behalf of the City. Council remains focused on the pressing issues facing our community and creating a stronger and more vibrant Penticton."

