UPDATED No 'major flare-ups' on Christie Mountain

UPDATE 6:30pm The Christie Mountain wildfire is still minimal and fire is rank 1 and 2. There have been no major flare-ups.

Crews will continue a 100 foot wetline around structures on Charity Mountain Lane and Bighorn Way, and push hose lay in the west ank working to the north.

They will continue to reinforce control lines at the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and look for small burn out opportunities when possible.

Crews will also continue pushing hose lay eastward on the south flank finding areas to tie into and work with structure protection around the cul-du-sacs.

Rappel crews have arrived and will assist in building helipads in inaccessible areas.

An upper trough across northern BC today will give the forecast area a west-southwest flow of drier more stable air. A slack pressure gradient giving light in flow winds will allow topographically driven light north winds this afternoon, becoming light and variable overnight.

The trough will extend westward and dig into the Pacific tomorrow, backing the flow to the southwest by afternoon. A slack pressure gradient will give light and variable winds tomorrow and temperatures will peak slightly warmer than today.

The trough will rotate from the Pacific through the region on Monday and the embedded upper low will be in northern BC. This will cool temperatures to near 26 C. Winds will be light north.

The low moves off on Tuesday, but conditions will remain similar to Monday. Wednesday will see a weak trough over southern BC and with dry conditions temperatures will cool one or two degrees. Winds will be light north.

32 firefighters are assigned to overnight operations.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 116 properties in the Upper Carmi area and Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park in Electoral Area "D".

Additionally, an evacuation alert for 3,669 properties located in the south east portion of Penticton remains in effect.

UPDATE 170 firefighters will work on site of the Chrstie Mountain wildfire today in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments.

They will continue to build upon the ongoing progress on the southwest flank of the fire strengthening control lines for values protection. They will be supported by 16 helicopters and four water tenders.

Crews continue to work on access points and contingency lines on the north and east flanks with eight pieces of machinery in the heavy equipment group.

32 firefighters worked overnight with support from multiple fire departments and structure protection personnel.

The estimated size of the fire remains listed at 2,035.0 hectares.

The atmosphere was stable on site of the Christie Mountain wilffire today. Fire behaviour has been minimal for most of the day but has started to increase on the southeast flank.



The size has now been updated as per the aerial track completed earlier today and is listed at 2,035.0 hectares.

40 of the 200 firefighters stationed on Chrsitie Mountain will work overnight with support from multiple fire departments and structure protection personnel.



Today 200 firefighters worked on site in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments. They continued to build upon the ongoing progress on the southwest flank of the fire strengthening control lines for values protection. They were supported by 16 helicopters and six water tenders. Crews continued to work on access points and contingency lines with the heavy equipment group.



The aviation fleet has been doing an excellent job at holding the fire and buying the BC Wildfire Service time to follow up with crews.



Crews continued to reinforce control lines at Skaha Provincial Park and were looking for potential areas for small burn out opportunities. They made great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection.



BC Wildfire Service continues to closely monitor trigger points each day.