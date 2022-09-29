Updated plans for reopening of Vernon Aquatic Centre

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is providing an update on the reopening plans for the Vernon Aquatic Centre this weekend, following the annual maintenance shutdown period.

On Saturday, October 1, the leisure pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room will reopen and will be available for public use.

The lap pool, however, will take a few more days to reopen due to repairs that were recently completed on the pool basin. The lap pool will reopen to the public on Tuesday, October 4.

“Late last week we learned there were minor issues on the basin of the lap pool that needed to be addressed right away. The repairs were initiated as quickly as possible, but they unfortunately took longer to complete than anticipated,” said Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services.

“Once the paint on the pool basin has cured properly, the pool will be refilled and the water will be brought up to the appropriate temperature. This process takes several days, which is causing the delay in opening the lap pool. We’re looking forward to October 4th when both the leisure and lap pool will be available for guests and our usual aquatic programming.”

Recreation Services staff will be contacting participants in registered programs directly to inform them of the opening plans for the lap pool.

For more information on aquatic programming and to check the schedule for public swim times, please visit the Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.