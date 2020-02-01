UPDATED Power outage in Glenmore and West Kelowna

UPDATED: FortisBC has restored power to all affected customers.

BC Hydro is now working to determine the cause of a power outage affecting 288 customers in the Trader's Cover area of West Kelowna.



A power outage in the Glenmomre area has affected over 1214 customers this morning.

FortisBC confirmed the outage around 9:24a.m.

While they have not posted a cause of the outage on their website, high winds across the city this morning are suspected to be responsible.

FortisBC now estimates service will be restored around 1p.m. this afternoon.